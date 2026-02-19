Power markets analyst calls out the concerning trends behind America's skyrocketing power bills: 'Over 80 million Americans are struggling to pay'

For millions of families, the largest financial burden comes from heating, cooling, and powering their homes.

Instead of seeing dramatically lower energy bills, many Americans are facing rising utility costs and continued uncertainty about future prices.

What's happening?

As NPR reported, electricity prices have risen, not fallen, in most states. In New York and New England, wholesale prices are up more than 60%, and in the mid-Atlantic, they've increased by 45%.

The administration's energy policies have emphasized rolling back climate and efficiency standards, keeping coal plants online longer, and blocking or slowing renewable energy projects such as wind and solar.

Analysts say these choices have driven up electricity costs as natural gas prices rise and grid infrastructure struggles with aging systems and weather-related damage.





"Almost 1 in 3 households, or over 80 million Americans, are struggling to pay their utility bills," Charles Hua, who runs national energy consumer education nonprofit PowerLines, told NPR.

But homeowners don't have to settle for high energy bills. Going solar is one of the best ways to lower them, and thankfully, TCD partners like EnergySage can help you save $10,000 on installation costs.

Why are rising electricity costs concerning?

That means many families have to cut spending elsewhere, such as on groceries and health care, and low-income households are the most vulnerable because they face a higher energy burden.

Current energy policies may also have long-term financial implications for consumers. Efforts to slow renewable energy projects such as wind and solar could delay the expansion of some of the cheapest sources of electricity currently available.

Renewable energy has become increasingly cost-competitive in recent years, and limiting its growth may reduce utilities' opportunities to lower rates through lower-cost power generation.

