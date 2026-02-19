Power markets analyst calls out the concerning trends behind America's skyrocketing power bills: 'Over 80 million Americans are struggling to pay'

  • Business Business

For millions of families, the largest financial burden comes from heating, cooling, and powering their homes.

Rising electricity costs are a burden for millions of families. But there are ways to save on energy bills, regardless of political policies.

Instead of seeing dramatically lower energy bills, many Americans are facing rising utility costs and continued uncertainty about future prices.

What's happening?

As NPR reported, electricity prices have risen, not fallen, in most states. In New York and New England, wholesale prices are up more than 60%, and in the mid-Atlantic, they've increased by 45%. 

The administration's energy policies have emphasized rolling back climate and efficiency standards, keeping coal plants online longer, and blocking or slowing renewable energy projects such as wind and solar. 

Analysts say these choices have driven up electricity costs as natural gas prices rise and grid infrastructure struggles with aging systems and weather-related damage. 


"Almost 1 in 3 households, or over 80 million Americans, are struggling to pay their utility bills," Charles Hua, who runs national energy consumer education nonprofit PowerLines, told NPR.

But homeowners don't have to settle for high energy bills. Going solar is one of the best ways to lower them, and thankfully, TCD partners like EnergySage can help you save $10,000 on installation costs. 

Why are rising electricity costs concerning?

For millions of families, the largest financial burden comes from heating, cooling, and powering their homes — and those expenses are trending upward.

That means many families have to cut spending elsewhere, such as on groceries and health care, and low-income households are the most vulnerable because they face a higher energy burden.

Current energy policies may also have long-term financial implications for consumers. Efforts to slow renewable energy projects such as wind and solar could delay the expansion of some of the cheapest sources of electricity currently available.

Renewable energy has become increasingly cost-competitive in recent years, and limiting its growth may reduce utilities' opportunities to lower rates through lower-cost power generation.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Families can still save significantly on energy bills by going solar, regardless of federal policies. Here are some tools to help you get started and save money at the same time.

EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend upfront? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Homeowners can pair solar panels with energy-efficient appliances, such as heat pumps, to save more on their bills, and Mitsubishi can help you find the right system for your heating and cooling needs at a reasonable price. 

To maximize savings, consider downloading the Palmetto Home app, which lets you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards by making easy lifestyle changes, such as reducing energy use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


