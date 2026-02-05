Homeowner shares surprising electric bill one month after installing solar panels: '[They] allegedly improve home value'

After installing solar panels, people are finding that their monthly electric bills are decreasing dramatically, by around 60% for some homeowners.

For example, one Michigan resident posted on Instagram that his first electric bill after his new solar installation was only $7.85.

Christopher Slat (@christopher.slat), a videographer and educator, explained that shortly after having solar panels installed on his home, his energy costs have been wonderfully low. His system is set up to produce 140% of his annual electric usage and send excess energy to the grid for credit.

In the post, Christopher said he almost always generates more electricity than he uses and that he's excited about the environmental benefits of offsetting pollution.

He also said the panels "will pay for themselves within seven years" and "allegedly improve home value 2-3% without contributing to property taxes."

Christopher's honest solar panel review is helpful because it demonstrates the many benefits of installing panels on a home. Installing solar panels can help you live more sustainably and resiliently, lower your monthly bills, and stay comfortable year-round.

Many people add backup battery storage to their solar setups to protect themselves from power outages and go off-grid. EnergySage can help you explore home battery storage options as well.

In his post, Christopher welcomed public questions or comments about his solar setup to help others also embrace this amazing technology.

"Sweet setup!" one Instagram user commented on his post.

"That's awesome, man!" another Instagrammer wrote.

"Looks so clean!" someone else added.

