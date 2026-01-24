Homeowner shares real-life savings figures five years after getting solar panels: 'Another rate increase is scheduled for next month'

"I work in the industry and wish that more people did what you did."

It's becoming common knowledge that solar panels save homeowners money and pay for themselves over time while increasing a property's value. However, the amount of money saved varies significantly by location, home size, and energy-use patterns.

Many homeowners have been exploring EnergySage's free tools to compare solar installation quotes and save thousands on their solar purchases.

You can also see real-world examples of solar savings by following subreddits like r/solar to get a better sense of how much money you can keep in your wallet.

For example, a recent post shared a homeowner's solar metrics, including charts and graphs of data collected over the past five years.

In the post, the OP shares that they've been saving approximately $131 per month on utility bills and protecting their household from rising energy costs.

"Energy prices have increased by 32.77% since 2020, and another rate increase is scheduled for next month," they wrote.

"I am also asked about the environmental benefits, which are approximately 38 metric tons of CO2 avoided," the OP shared.

These facts and figures help demonstrate the significant cost savings and sustainability benefits of solar energy.

Meanwhile, resources such as EnergySage help the average homeowner save up to $10,000 on solar installations. Its mapping tool can help you identify all available solar incentives based on your location.

When you pair solar panels with backup battery storage, you protect your home from power outages caused by extreme weather events.

EnergySage's free tools can help you obtain competitive quotes and locally relevant estimates and advice.

In response to the OP's fifth-year solar reflections, one Reddit user commented, "It's great you're keeping an eye on things. I work in the industry and wish that more people did what you did."

"We found that adding an EV and charger pulled our break-even in significantly (and made an even bigger CO2 improvement)," another Redditor shared.

