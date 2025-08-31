Residents outraged over harmful impacts of proposed 85-acre development: 'They really don't care'

"Once it's gone, you can't bring it back."

Some rural Arkansas residents worry that a new housing development will ruin their quiet way of life while also threatening the wildlife that calls that area home.

What's happening?

As KFSM reported, the Benton County Planning Board recently voted to go forward with a 24-lot, 85-acre subdivision near Gravette.

Some who already live in the area said they may have to move if the development is built, as it would considerably alter their quiet life.

It could also threaten local wildlife, residents added. One resident, Chad Moore, told 5 News he has seen bald eagles, bears, and bobcats on his property.

"They really don't care," he said. "All of the animals, they come off of that hill, off of that property, into the creek to drink. And once it's gone, you can't bring it back."

Jerry Hawkins, who owns the property on which the subdivision will be built, said he has never seen signs of bald eagles there, and county officials said they worked closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service before approving the project.

Why are housing developments important?

Housing is clearly vital for humanity, but the way in which we build it has major environmental impacts.

The construction and building industry is responsible for a whopping 37% of greenhouse gas pollution, according to the United Nations, making it the world's highest-polluting industry.

Urban sprawl also forces animals out of their natural habitats and into unfamiliar areas. While such sightings can be scary for humans who don't expect to see wildlife at places like an amusement park, they can also spook animals enough that they act out and become more aggressive.

Such sprawl can also put threatened species at risk, as was the case with the Florida scrub jay.

What can be done about housing developments?

Many advancements have occurred within the construction industry to make it more eco-friendly, with builders using more sustainable materials and energy-efficient methods, such as 3D printing, to create new housing. Some homebuilders even include features that mimic birds' nesting sites to promote avian health.

However, when new housing does pose a threat, it is up to the public to stand up for their local wildlife and environment. By staying abreast of issues and using your voice to advocate for those without one, it's possible to make significant changes on a local and global level.

