Developer sparks intrigue after announcing plans to install unusual feature in buildings: 'We have a responsibility to create spaces'

A Welsh housing developer is making waves in bird conservation by partnering with a local nature group to save a species on the brink, reported Cambrian News.

BDW Consultancy has joined forces with the Ceredigion Swift Project to boost nest sites for swifts in Aberystwyth, whose numbers have plummeted by 62% between 1995 and 2021.

According to Cambrian News, modern construction often eliminates the eaves and crevices these birds have relied on for generations. As old buildings get updated or replaced, swifts lose their homes.

But this collaboration presents practical solutions. The developer will install swift nest boxes on suitable properties, keep existing nesting spots during renovations, and spread the word about bird-friendly building practices. Another technique it could deploy is placing a "swift brick" (a specialized nesting box) in new builds.

For homeowners, these changes mean living in harmony with nature while making minimal property adjustments. For swifts, it could mean survival.

Similar projects are already taking flight across mid-Wales, with swift boxes appearing on buildings like the Co-op grocery store in Machynlleth, creating a network of safe havens for these birds that return each April from their winter travels.

"As a local developer, I believe we have a responsibility to create spaces that benefit both people and wildlife," said Brian Wilkins, director at BDW Consultancy.

"Swifts have been part of our community for generations, and by making small adjustments, we can help ensure they remain a part of our town's future."

The Ceredigion Swift Project is equally excited about the partnership's potential.

"We're thrilled to see a developer taking proactive steps to support biodiversity," said Naomi Davis from the project. "The addition of swift boxes is a simple measure to support this incredible species.

"BDW Consultancy is setting an example for nature-friendly development in our community and we look to expanding our collaboration to look at both existing and new properties."

