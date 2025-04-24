Company unveils game-changing battery tech that could outlast Tesla's Megapack: 'The perfect solution for this quickly growing market'

Startup Inlyte Energy is promising a long-duration energy storage solution for utilities that rivals Tesla's Megapack, according to BatteriesNews.

What's happening?

Inlyte has signed a memorandum of understanding with Swiss Horien Salt Battery Solutions.

"This partnership significantly accelerates our ability to deploy large-scale battery storage," said Inlyte Energy CEO Antonio Baclig. "This will help us speed delivery of our breakthrough battery technology that combines the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries with the low-cost needed for long duration energy storage, creating the perfect solution for this quickly growing market."

Inlyte has been working on iron-sodium batteries designed specifically to meet the storage demands of utilities. They hinge on being able to hold energy over a long duration and last for years. Thanks to the particular chemistry they use, Inlyte claims their batteries are a reduced fire hazard and can operate in any climate. Inlyte also boasts that the materials are more readily available and sustainable to use.

Inlyte's recent year-long testing showed that its batteries could last 700 cycles with no loss in energy capacity and maintain 90% roundtrip efficiency. The company says these results project a battery life of at least 7,000 cycles or 20 years.

Why are iron-sodium batteries important?

As renewable energy scales up, storage will become vital to securing service during night hours. Batteries will help alleviate the growing duck curve of energy demand in a solar-heavy grid.

As more panels go up, the more the grid will be overloaded during midday when sun coverage is at its peak. The grid will also be more at a deficit during evening hours, when people are at home using the most power. Utility-scale batteries can help flatten that curve by carrying energy from midday to evening.

Doing this with environmentally friendly materials that are less bottlenecked by supply chains, like Inlyte claims, is a strong value proposition. Making solar power more viable means less reliance on dirty fuels to keep the grid running, which means less pollution exacerbating destructive weather patterns.

What's being done about long-duration energy storage?

Many big-name manufacturers have been working to provide sustainable utility-grade energy storage, including Tesla, which has already been making strong progress in installing Megapacks worldwide.

Inlyte is planning demonstration projects this year and U.S. manufacturing facilities running by early 2027.

