Lawmaker aims to institute surprising new ban in public places: 'It's a very serious issue'

Alabama Sen. Gerald Allen wants to clear the air across the state with a proposal to ban vaping in all the same indoor public spaces where cigarette smoking is already prohibited, according to WSFA.

Allen is looking to add language to the Alabama Clean Indoor Air Act that would ban electronic nicotine delivery systems in public places such as restaurants and sports facilities. "It's a very serious issue, and that's why I have this important bill to go in and add this to the code, to add this to state law," Allen said, per WSFA.

"Just like cigarettes have secondhand smoke, vapes also have secondhand aerosol, which contain a mixture of nicotine, ultrafine particles, and other potentially harmful substances," said Tracie Cole, cessation program manager at the Alabama Department of Public Health. According to the agency, vaping — even secondhand exposure — can increase the risks of lung damage, cardiovascular issues, and respiratory problems.

The ban aims to protect families and workers from exposure when they're trying to enjoy themselves or do their jobs. Public health research has shown that vaping can contain heavy metals and cancer-causing agents that can damage the lungs and heart.

Many other states have taken similar steps — 20 states and Washington D.C. now ban vaping in indoor work spaces, restaurants, and bars.

In addition to the health risks associated with vaping itself, Americans throw away nearly 500,000 disposable vapes every day, creating plastic waste that persists in our environment for hundreds of years. These devices also often contain lithium batteries and toxic chemicals that can leach into soil and waterways when improperly disposed of.

While some vapers may be worried about losing places to use their devices, Allen emphasized the public health benefits. The Tuscaloosa senator noted that misinformation about e-cigarettes has contributed to the problem, saying that vaping is "relatively new in comparison to cigarettes" and that there's a "lack of knowledge about e-cigarette devices."

Critics may worry that the ban could push adult vapers back to smoking cigarettes, as some adults use vaping devices as a harm reduction tool to transition away from smoking and other traditional tobacco products. Anyone looking to quit vaping in Alabama can visit quitnowalabama.com or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

If passed, Senate Bill 9 would take effect in October of next year, according to WSFA.

