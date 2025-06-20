Company develops game-changing material that could completely transform how we build cities: 'Response to the challenges of our time'

Other cities are experimenting with different materials.

What if one of the dirtiest industries on the planet could be cleaned up using leftovers from recycling paper?

That's exactly what's happening in France, where Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and Norske Skog Golbey have teamed up to make cement that's better for people and the planet.

The key ingredient is fly ash, a powdery by-product from recycling paper that usually ends up in the trash, as reported by Business Insider.

According to a report from the Princeton Student Climate Initiative, the process of making cement, especially clinker, generates about 8% of the world's heat-trapping pollution.

Producing clinker requires extremely high temperatures, burning dirty energy and releasing harmful emissions.

Hoffmann Green's new formula skips clinker entirely, reducing pollution by up to five times while putting an industrial waste product to good use.

Instead of tossing out fly ash, Norske Skog Golbey sends it to Hoffmann Green, where it gets turned into a cleaner building material.

It's a real example of the circular economy, a system that keeps materials in use longer and reduces the need to make new ones.

That saves money, cuts down on trash, and helps protect human health by keeping toxic pollution out of the air we breathe.

The cement is strong enough for real buildings, and that matters because construction eats up over a third of the world's energy.

Using smarter materials could lower construction costs, improve efficiency, and shrink our environmental footprint.

Less pollution in the air also means fewer asthma attacks and other health problems, especially in urban areas.

The first large-scale shipment of this cement went out in May 2025, showing that the technology works not just in the lab but also in the real world.

"The circular economy is a concrete response to the challenges of our time," said Hoffmann Green co-founders Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann in a press release.

Martine Bortolotti of Norske Skog Golbey added that this collaboration proves how research and teamwork can lead to "a sober, resilient and sustainable" future.

Other cities are experimenting with cement made from algae, captured carbon, and even crushed demolition rubble, aiming to clean up construction without sacrificing strength.

People can support the circular economy by choosing plastic-free alternatives, shopping from brands that reuse or recycle materials, and buying eco-friendly products.

People can support the circular economy by choosing plastic-free alternatives, shopping from brands that reuse or recycle materials, and buying eco-friendly products.




