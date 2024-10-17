Experts raise concerns over new findings from NASA-backed study on Earth's atmosphere: 'Our findings are ... significant'

Exposure to nitrogen dioxide is linked to respiratory diseases like asthma and even premature death.

People living in communities with warehouses can breathe in 17.9% more toxic nitrogen dioxide on average than those not near them, according to a recent study.

Warehouses are major pollution sources and are disproportionately located in areas with large minority and marginalized populations, the study found.

What's happening?

As Healio reported, researchers published the study about warehouses' environmental and health effects in the journal Nature Communications.

They investigated growing concerns about the warehousing industry's pollution and impact on local air quality. With funding from NASA, they analyzed satellite data tracking of nitrogen dioxide within a few miles from warehouses.

The researchers studied 149,075 warehouses to assess nitrogen dioxide levels around them. They also noted that communities with warehouses had 69.5% more Black residents and 59.7% more Hispanic residents than the national median.

"Our findings are also significant because of the populations that the warehousing industry disproportionately affects," said assistant research professor Gaige Hunter Kerr, Ph.D., per Healio.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is warehouse pollution important?

Warehouse pollution largely comes from heavy truck traffic near loading docks and parking areas. Despite the significant toxins released through warehouse operations, governments have regulated this pollution less than that of power plants and factories, Kerr noted.

The researchers assessed that warehouses in the U.S. are disproportionately located in communities of color. Communities of ethnic and racial minorities are at the most significant risk of warehouse air pollution.

Exposure to nitrogen dioxide is linked to respiratory diseases like asthma and even premature death, per the study.

🗣️ Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What's being done about warehouse pollution?

Studies like this one highlight crucial environmental justice issues and encourage lawmakers to hold polluters accountable for the toxic air they create.

When studies reveal the effects of planet-warming pollution and the population groups most affected, they fuel the fight against anti-sustainability policies.

Warehousing is an industry that is not expected to go away anytime soon. So now is the time to rethink how warehouses operate and how they can be cleaner, safer neighbors for local residents.

This story can inspire federal, state, and local officials to change policies governing transportation, zoning, emissions, and public health as they affect warehouses and businesses.

To prevent health-harming air pollution, Kerr said, per Healio, "Policymakers can implement indirect source rules that offset and regulate air pollution around warehouses, pass regulations to tighten vehicle engine standards, and also speed up or expedite permitting for electric vehicle charging infrastructure."

Meanwhile, warehouse companies can start using electric vehicles instead of polluting diesel engines and more closely monitor gases released from their buildings.

If you live in an area surrounded by warehouses, monitor air quality alerts and avoid being outside during times of heavy air pollution.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.