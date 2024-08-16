Study makes concerning connection between air pollution and potentially debilitating skin condition: 'There is a need to devise and implement effective interventions'

This link is particularly concerning because it adds a new dimension to the already extensive list of health problems associated with poor air quality.

Long-term exposure to air pollution might not just make you cough — it could also give your skin a reason to complain.

What's happening?

According to Medical Xpress, a recent study published in JAMA Network Open has revealed a troubling connection between long-term exposure to air pollution and the development of psoriasis, a chronic and often debilitating skin condition.

The research conducted at the Peking University School of Nursing in Beijing analyzed data from 474,055 people for nearly 12 years. The results showed that those exposed to more air pollutants also had a higher level of risk of psoriasis.

The air pollutants tested included fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and nitrogen oxides (NOx). Alarmingly, the study also identified that individuals with a genetic predisposition to psoriasis face even greater risk when exposed to high levels of air pollution.

Why is this important?

The link between air pollution and psoriasis is particularly concerning because it adds a new dimension to the already extensive list of health problems associated with poor air quality.

Air pollution can have significant effects on human health, impacting various aspects of our well-being. For instance, particulate pollution can penetrate deep into our lungs, leading to serious health complications such as heart disease, lung cancer, and even premature births.

In Europe alone, it's estimated that over 400,000 premature deaths annually are linked to air pollution. Additionally, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels, which are high in many regions, can exacerbate respiratory issues like asthma and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections.

Moreover, recent studies have uncovered troubling correlations between air pollution and mental health. For example, research has shown that suicide rates among older adults, particularly women, are elevated in areas with high levels of air pollution.

What's being done about air pollution?

It's clear that improving air quality can have profound benefits for both our physical and mental health.

"There is a need to devise and implement effective interventions aimed at mitigating air pollution and safeguarding individuals from the effects associated with psoriasis," the study authors said.

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter regulations on pollution, promoting the use of cleaner energy sources, and encouraging green infrastructure development in urban areas to reduce pollution. For example, cities like London and Paris have introduced low-emission zones to limit the presence of high-polluting vehicles, which could help reduce exposure to harmful chemicals.

On an individual level, people can take steps to protect themselves and contribute to a cleaner environment. Using air purifiers at home, avoiding outdoor activities during high-pollution days, and supporting policies aimed at reducing emissions can help mitigate personal exposure to pollutants.

Additionally, by adopting electric vehicles or using public transportation, you can contribute to broader efforts to clean up the air.

