Officials issue urgent warning after responding to multiple landfill fires in less than a month: 'They ignite in the garbage truck'

"Once they're in the landfill and dumped then they spark a fire."

Incorrect battery disposal, likely from products such as vape pens, recently led to three fires in three weeks at the Vermillion landfill in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Keloland News reported.

What's happening?

Vermillion Fire Chief Matt Callahan is the expert who identified rechargeable batteries as the main culprits behind three small fires at the Vermillion landfill this month.

The fires were put out before they could cause any injuries or significant damage. But the city's Solid Waste Director, Tim Taggart, told Keloland News that it could easily have gone the other way.

"We were lucky enough to catch them fast enough before they got out of hand," he said.

Why is it important to dispose of lithium-ion batteries correctly?

Most rechargeable products, and even some disposable electronic items like vapes, have lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are chosen for their efficiency and their ability to be recharged again and again without losing potency.

However, when they are damaged or worn out, lithium-ion batteries can become a fire hazard. While they're safe to use according to the manufacturer's instructions, they must be disposed of correctly at the end of their lifespan.

"A lot of what we're seeing at the landfill is the vape pens, those are being thrown into the regular garbage," Callahan told Keloland News. "They're then compressed or they make contact and they ignite in the garbage truck, or once they're in the landfill and dumped then they spark a fire."

It's bad enough that vapes impact their users' health. Young people especially can become addicted to nicotine and other substances through this habit.

The products are bad for the environment as well. People leave them as litter on the ground, and the vapes themselves generate a lot of e-waste. The fact that they lead to dangerous, noxious trash fires doesn't help.

"Any fire of that sort can become significant, especially at a landfill, or could be worse, it could be in the garbage truck because it's transporting it or in someone's home," Callahan added.

How can I prevent future trash fires?

Callahan instructed the public that lithium-ion batteries should only be disposed of at a properly-equipped recycling center, per Keloland News.

In Sioux Falls, there is a yearly collection event for hazardous materials, including lithium-ion batteries, at the Vermillion landfill. The recycling center in town also accepts these batteries at other times.

In other locations, you can check with your local recycling center to determine if they take this type of e-waste. Local businesses may accept lithium-ion batteries for recycling.

