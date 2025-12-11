Woman shares photo after vehicle is damaged by unexpected hazard: 'That's awful'

"So sorry that happened to you."

A victim of tire damage from an improperly discarded vape pen took to Facebook to sound the alarm about this dangerous and costly trend.

"If you choose to vape, please don't litter your vape contraption in the middle of the road," Ingrid West Hall wrote on Facebook alongside an image of a dented red metal vape pen.

"This slashed my tire and cost me $650 today," they added.

Damage to both car and bike tires from e-cigarette litter is surprisingly common, and the devices often leave huge gashes that can't be patched safely. Not only is this dangerous to drivers, but it can also necessitate costly repairs, as the Facebook poster noted.

Vapes are marketed as a safer alternative to cigarettes, but the devices are not entirely harmless — vape users inhale chemicals such as acetaldehyde, acrolein, and formaldehyde, which can lead to lung and heart disease, according to the American Lung Association.

Flavored vapes are also notorious for their popularity among teens, who can experience altered brain development as they get hooked on the addictive nicotine the products contain. Sales of flavored e-cigarettes continue in the U.S., even though the products are technically illegal.





Vapes are hazardous to the environment in addition to human health. Simply manufacturing the devices hurts the environment thanks to the great amount of energy and water required.

As one team of researchers wrote, "Greater e-cigarette production demand drives increased pollution (e.g. greenhouse gas emissions), therefore contributing to processes that may lead to climate change."

On top of that, the devices are frustratingly difficult to dispose of. Americans discard nearly half a million vapes a day, according to the Public Interest Research Group's Education Fund. These products contain toxic chemicals and lithium batteries that can cause fires when damaged.

Even though the Environmental Protection Agency advises people to bring their used vapes to hazardous waste collection sites, many people toss them in the trash — or, worse, on the street — leading to potential environmental contamination.

Given the risks, dozens of countries have banned all disposable vapes — not just the flavored variety. The U.K., in particular, has taken an explicit stand against the waste associated with the devices.

People can also help by spreading awareness of the dangers of e-cigarettes. As for Ingrid West Hall's Facebook post, commenters were overwhelmingly sympathetic.

"So sorry that happened to you," one wrote.

Another exclaimed, "That's awful!"

