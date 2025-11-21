Reporter shares video of alarming sighting at airport near international border: 'How long can the authorities keep this up?'

"Some things [are] best done discreetly."

Law enforcement in Singapore seized hundreds of vapes as part of a broader crackdown.

What's happening?

Unlike in the United States and much of Europe, vaping was fully banned in Singapore in 2018. According to an October article in the public health journal Bulletin of the World Health Organization, Singapore's "prime minister announced that vaping would be treated as a drug offense, with harsher penalties for possession, sale or use" in August.

On TikTok, Channel News Asia (@channelnewsasia) caught footage of early enforcement efforts at airport borders in Singapore.

A brief caption indicated that during a five-day span of heightened enforcement, authorities intercepted over 850 vapes at the border — a significant figure given the longstanding ban.

TikTok commenters lauded Singapore's efforts.

"The Government really cares about their citizens," one user replied.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

"Thank you taking care of future generations," another observed. However, one commenter feared that highlighting enforcement checkpoints would exacerbate the problem.

"How long can the authorities keep this up?" they wrote. "Furthermore by showcasing this work in action, people will lay low for the next 2 weeks. Some things [are] best done discreetly."

Why is Singapore's vape crackdown important?

Channel News Asia continued covering Singapore's renewed crackdown, reporting that another 1,500 vapes were seized just as harsher penalties went into effect Sept. 1.

The seizure of hundreds of vapes when vaping has been banned in Singapore for the better part of a decade hinted at a flourishing black market.

As is often the case, this vape crackdown wasn't baseless — according to the BBC, a third of vapes seized in Singapore were laced with a drug known as etomidate, similar to ketamine.

Adulteration is just one of the concerns associated with vaping, particularly disposable vapes.

Tainted, laced vapes were behind an outbreak of an illness called EVALI in the U.S. in 2019, attributed to the presence of vitamin E acetate in black market devices. Researchers suspected sublingual cannabis oils were to blame, and 68 people died.

Unlaced vapes also pose a risk to young people. Usage is linked to respiratory problems, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that vaping can stunt cognitive development — which the agency emphasized "continues until about age 25.1."

Disposable vapes are also catastrophic for the environment.

These devices, designed for short-term use and replacement, put new single-use plastic into the supply chain at a terrifying clip, and they're hazardous when they're fully used.

In addition to the plastic persisting in the environment for centuries, disposable vapes contain lithium-ion batteries. They are challenging to recycle, and their batteries are both toxic and hazardous.

Around the world, waste management professionals have warned of garbage truck and facility fires, often caused by a single improperly discarded vape.

What's being done about it?

In October, officials intercepted contraband vape shipments over the course of two months.

Adults who choose to vape can limit damage to the environment by choosing reusable, refillable e-cigarettes.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.