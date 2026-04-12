Prime-time show's finale takes heat for gratuitous product placement: 'Made me yell at the TV'

"I don't think anyone thinks this is subtle."

The television show "High Potential" faced criticism from viewers after prominently showcasing Microsoft Copilot during the Season 2 finale, as people grow increasingly frustrated with the inundation of advertising.

"The Microsoft Copilot product placement this week sent me. Fully pulled me out of the episode," one viewer shared in a post to a Reddit forum dedicated to the TV show. "Do better y'all."

"It took me out, too," a fellow Redditor agreed. "I mean, I'm used to having product placement on shows, but this is like a full blown ad."

"I swear product placement in tv has gotten so bad," another said.

Microsoft recently abruptly canceled its plans to automatically install Microsoft 365 Copilot on Windows 11 amid heavy customer criticism.

People are growing increasingly frustrated with egregious advertising and advertising inundation. Not only does it encourage excessive consumption, but it also worsens people's experiences navigating the world.

From dangerous driving billboards to Kindle potentially pushing devices that allow for built-in ads to ads popping up in their food and favorite shows, experiences are diminished by blatant product placement.

Several commenters on the Reddit post were especially upset that not only did the show blatantly promote a product, but that it was one powered by artificial intelligence. This comes amid rising concerns over the usage and limitations of AI technology, as well as its harmful effects.

The product placement drew negative attention in a post to the social platform X, too, which shared a video of the scene in question.

Was watching High Potential and the season 2 finale had product placement so bad it made me yell at the TV in disgust. pic.twitter.com/FAxQVe75Mu — Getlucky (@Getlucky12341) April 9, 2026

"Was watching High Potential and the season 2 finale had product placement so bad it made me yell at the TV in disgust," the poster wrote alongside the video.

"Microslop natively advertising their broken slop machine on a real drama series?" one commenter asked sarcastically.

"I don't think anyone thinks this is subtle," another added. "We have interrupted your programming for an ad within your programming."



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