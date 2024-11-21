Manufacturer faces backlash over TV ad as product gains popularity on Amazon: 'This should not be allowed'

This type of marketing could lead consumers to spend money on unnecessary products.

A company is facing backlash for suggesting that water isn't good enough to clean produce anymore.

Clean Boss, the maker of Eat Cleaner produce wash, ran a TV commercial claiming their product is superior to water — but eagle-eyed viewers spotted some concerning issues with their comparison.

What happened?

A Reddit user recently called attention to Clean Boss's advertisement in the r/Anticonsumption community, pointing out how the company used misleading tactics to promote its product.

The commercial shows a side-by-side comparison of vegetables washed with water versus Eat Cleaner. However, the produce used in the "water alone" demonstration was 21 days old, according to small text at the bottom of the screen, while the Eat Cleaner-washed vegetables appeared fresh.

"Water is obsolete. BUY EATCLEANER!" the Redditor sarcastically wrote.

The post triggered a heated discussion, with one commenter arguing, "Nonsense like this should not be allowed on TV, because there are too many stupid people out there."

While the sentiment reflects frustration with misleading marketing, the real issue lies with companies that exploit consumer concerns about food safety.

Why is misleading marketing concerning?

This type of marketing could lead consumers to spend money on unnecessary products while undermining confidence in one of our most basic and sustainable resources: water.

Clean water effectively removes dirt and bacteria from produce when combined with proper washing techniques. Creating doubt about water's effectiveness might push people to purchase single-use plastic bottles filled with cleaning solutions they don't need, contributing to plastic waste and unnecessary household expenses.

Is Clean Boss doing anything about this?

While Clean Boss markets Eat Cleaner as an environmentally conscious choice, the company still needs to address concerns about its advertising tactics.

It offers the product in a concentrated form to reduce packaging waste and use recyclable bottles. However, these efforts don't address the core issue of promoting a solution to a problem that might not exist for most consumers.

What can I do about misleading marketing?

Keeping your produce clean and safe doesn't require special products. Food safety experts confirm that thoroughly rinsing fresh fruits and vegetables with clean running water while gently rubbing their surfaces effectively removes dirt and bacteria. You can use a clean produce brush with water for items like melons with rough surfaces.

Some cities and states have consumer protection laws that address misleading environmental marketing claims, often called "greenwashing." If you spot potentially deceptive advertising, you can report it to your state's consumer protection office or the Federal Trade Commission.

The most sustainable — and often most effective — solution is usually the simplest one. In this case, that's the clean, safe tap water that's already flowing through your home.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.