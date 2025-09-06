Diner shares frustrating photo of bizarre advertising scheme at local restaurant: 'Way out of hand'

It's no secret that advertisements have worked their way into just about every aspect of our lives. From attending sporting events to watching a show on any streaming service, the average person might see up to a mind-boggling 5,000 ads daily.

One Redditor was subjected to an ad in the last place they would have expected — their food.

The diner revealed in a post to the Toronto subreddit that they received an ad for a nearby casino in a fortune cookie while eating at a restaurant. "I didn't even know ads in fortune cookies were a thing," the original poster wrote. "First time I ever came across one."

Casinos can certainly be a source of fun and windfalls for some visitors. However, they can also be a symbol of opulence and a driver of consumerism, itself a driving force behind resource depletion and waste production.

Since many casinos operate 24/7, they have the potential to significantly impact the environment due to their high use of energy, water, and other resources. Most casinos also generate massive amounts of waste from food service, single-use plastics, and discarded promotional materials.

The original poster wasn't the only one shocked by the ad showing up in their meal. Commenters had plenty to say about the over-presence of consumption-driven advertising there too.

"I'd blacklist that whole restaurant if I saw an ad in a fortune cookie," wrote one commenter. "Ad intrusion has been way out of hand for years now and we're all just allowing it."

"This timeline sucks so much. Ads are literally everywhere now," noted another.

A third commenter appeared to be able to provide some additional context surrounding the situation.

"I was just at a restaurant yesterday and the owner told us this company had given him like 20 free boxes of these fortune cookies," they explained. "He felt bad about just throwing them out and wasting food, so when he brought the bill over he explained and just told us to ignore the gambling ad."

