Shopper sparks outrage with photo of upsetting holiday product on store shelf: 'I absolutely hate this'

A shopper got a scare when they ran into a seasonal product sure to stick around long after the fun has passed, sparking a discussion about holiday excess.

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating, the shopper shared a picture of a large Halloween-themed container of Tic Tacs filled with dozens of miniature Tic Tac boxes in assorted flavors. The poster didn't mince words, writing: "62 little plastic boxes for landfill."

Photo Credit:Reddit

Other Reddit users were similarly displeased.

"Yeah, cute idea… terrible for the planet," one person wrote.

"I absolutely hate this," someone else said bluntly.

"Like we really needed more single-use plastic for Halloween," a third person pointed out.

"Probably nobody wants tictacs at all for Halloween," another suggested.

Why is this important?

The world produces approximately 440 million tons of plastic waste every year, and this is a major problem because that waste never truly goes away. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, plastics can take more than 1,000 years to decompose.

As they break down, they chip into tinier and tinier pieces of plastic — known as microplastics and nanoplastics — that have polluted even remotest locations on Earth, entering our food supply, water systems, and ultimately our bodies.

While research on the impacts of microplastics in humans is still ongoing, studies have linked exposure to immune system dysfunction, cancer, dementia, and other health complications.

Is Tic Tac doing anything about this?

Tic Tac is part of the Ferrero Group's portfolio, along with Babe Ruth, Butterfinger, Blue Bunny, Kinder, Nutella, Keebler, and other iconic brands.

The group says packaging sustainability is a "fundamental component" of reducing its environmental impact, and it aims to use 10% less virgin plastic in its packaging compared to its 2020 baseline. Tic Tac's 24-and 49-gram containers are eligible for curbside recycling.

What's being done about this more broadly?

Recycling plastic keeps it from piling up in our landfills (or ecosystems). However, recycling rates are generally low — much lower than some might believe.

Moreover, while cleaner methods may be around the corner, traditional plastic recycling processes release dangerous pollutants into the atmosphere, including arsenic, benzene, and formaldehyde, according to Environment America and Greenpeace.

Choosing plastic-free products is one of the best ways to support a cleaner, healthier tomorrow. Eliminating plastic grocery bags from your shopping routine is an easy way to start. You could also consider ditching your plastic razor for a durable metal one and switching to shampoo bars.

