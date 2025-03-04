Scientists make concerning discovery while analyzing samples taken at remote Antarctic stations: 'We need to do more research'

Scientists have discovered microplastics are showing up in Antarctic snow and at some of the most remote research stations. If microplastics are evident in one of the most isolated places on Earth, surely they're already making their way into the water we drink, the air we breathe, and the food we eat.

What's happening?

A study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment revealed that researchers have detected microplastics as small as 11 micrometers — or about the size of a red blood cell — at Union Glacier, Schanz Glacier, and the South Pole.

With a new detection method, scientists found anywhere from 73 to 3,099 plastic particles in just one liter of snow, according to a summary from the British Antarctic Survey on Phys.org. That's up to 100 times more than past studies reported.

The most common plastic found was polyamide, which is used in textiles, ropes, and outdoor gear. Some particles may have traveled long distances, but researchers think much of it comes from nearby sources, like equipment and protective clothing.

In the summary, ocean ecologist Dr. Clara Manno said, "We need to do more research to fully understand the sources of microplastic pollution in Antarctica — how much of it is local, and how much is transported over long distances so we can explore how best to reduce this plastic pollution in one of the most pristine places on Earth."

Scientists also don't yet know the long-term effects of microplastics in Antarctic snow. But they warn these tiny particles could speed up ice melt by changing how snow reflects sunlight.

Why is this discovery important?

Microplastics are ending up in the food chain, which means fish, seals, and penguins are likely swallowing them. This could impact the health and survival of these animals, but scientists are still figuring out just how much harm it's causing.

A study from the British Antarctic Survey found that krill, a key part of the ocean's food web, might be carrying microplastics to the seafloor. This could interfere with carbon storage, the process by which the ocean traps and holds carbon instead of letting it build up in the air. If that balance gets thrown off, ocean health could decline and contribute to climate problems.

Microplastics aren't just in the environment: They're in our bodies too. Scientists have even found them in human placentas and linked them to inflammation, hormone imbalances, and breathing problems.

A study from Environment International found microplastics in 80% of human blood samples, meaning they are circulating through our bodies in ways scientists are still working to understand.

What's being done about microplastics?

The United Nations is working on a Global Plastics Treaty to push countries toward stricter plastic pollution policies. Scientists are also developing filtration systems to catch microplastics before they reach rivers and oceans. Some of these filters can capture even the tiniest plastic particles, stopping pollution at the source.

Individuals can also help by choosing natural fabrics over synthetics, using reusable containers instead of plastic, and supporting policies that limit single-use plastics. Small changes — like adding a filter to your washing machine or checking clothing labels for plastic fibers — can also cut down pollution.

