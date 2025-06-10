Shopper dismayed by mind-boggling labeling decision by major beer brand: 'It's astonishing'

A shopper is calling on iconic beer brand Guinness to do better after their drink came wrapped in a mind-boggling plastic label.

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community, the shopper posted a photo of their Guinness Draught glass bottle that the beer maker had covered entirely in a plastic label.

"This is so unnecessary. Nothing wrong with the smaller paper labels (I know they probably have wax in them, but at least they're smaller. This one is covering the whole bottle)," the poster wrote.

"So unnecessary. It's astonishing," one person agreed.

"Just slap a paper label on the bottle," another suggested.

Why is this important?

While Guinness designs its bottles and cans to protect the integrity of its beers and contribute to a better tasting experience, as multiple commenters pointed out, the outer plastic wrap is worrisome because the world is producing more plastic than at any other time in history.

Our World in Data estimates that we now manufacture nearly 500 million tons of plastic each year, compared to a mere 2.2 million tons back in 1950.

Since plastics take hundreds or even 1,000-plus years to break down and recycling isn't as much of a solution as some might believe, they linger in our landfills and as litter, releasing heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere and leaching toxic chemicals into our ecosystems.

Is Guinness doing anything about plastic waste?

On its website, Guinness explains that it conducted a 2020 study to better understand its impact on the environment and determine ways to better support healthy communities.

The brew maker projects that its new facility in the United Kingdom will use 95% less energy while using 100% recycled aluminum for cans across Europe and the United States. (Unlike plastic, aluminum is infinitely recyclable.)

Guinness also says it will continue to "ensure zero waste to landfill across our direct operations" while working toward making all of its packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2030.

What can I do about plastic waste more broadly?

While Guinness is still making progress toward its goals, it is among a growing number of entities on similar paths of exploring alternative packaging solutions that won't sacrifice quality.

For instance, Martins Brewery teamed up with packaging firm DS Smith to develop a fiber-based packhandle with mathematical puzzles to engage consumers.

Supermarket chain Aldi is collaborating with sustainable packaging company Frugalpac to introduce store-brand paper wine bottles, while General Mills subsidiary Annie's rolled out a microwaveable yet industrial compostable mac and cheese cup.

When companies take environmentally friendly action, you can show support by choosing their products or services when appropriate. Choosing plastic-free alternatives for everyday items and buying products with plastic-free packaging are easy ways to begin a more mindful consumption journey.

