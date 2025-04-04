Major brewery announces innovative change to six-packs of beer: 'Immediately catches the customer's attention'

A European brewery has teamed up with a packaging firm to deliver a unique unpacking experience that may have consumers hanging on to their empty six-packs for longer.

As detailed by Packaging Europe, Martins Brewery brought in DS Smith to create a packhandle made entirely of recyclable, uncolored corrugated cardboard, leaning into a trend of companies adopting fiber-based solutions to reduce the use of plastic. Plastic is usually derived from dirty fuels that can leach toxic chemicals into the environment as it breaks down.

The durable design requires no complex machinery to produce, allowing the Slovakian brewery to transition its packaging without significantly overhauling its manufacturing processes. Each pack also features mathematical puzzles on the inside to promote consumer engagement.

"The puzzles, like the recyclable packaging can be reused. We feel that we have achieved a high-quality product, innovation, functionality, and an attractive design all-in-one," Martins Brewery CEO Norbert Pilka said in a statement.

Martins Brewery didn't address other uses for the recyclable cardboard beyond the added entertainment. However, the biodegradable material is generally lauded for its versatility. It can suppress weeds in gardens without chemicals and is a component in nutrient-rich compost, suggesting that consumers may get even more bang for their buck with this packaging upgrade.

As for DS Smith, it adhered to its "Circular Design Metrics" when developing the packhandles for Martins Brewery, according to its website and Packaging Europe.

Along with recyclability and reuse, these metrics consider planet safety, overall carbon pollution, material utilization, renewable sources, recycled content, and supply chain optimization, supporting business efficiency while reducing environmental harm at every step of the process.

"Our products have a sustainable ethos," Pilka said, per Packaging Europe. "We wanted to combine 'logically ecological beer' with sustainable packaging and the design concept immediately catches the customer's attention in a retail environment."

"We are thrilled for this opportunity to collaborate with Martins Brewery and to produce a solution that has an innovative, interactive, and memorable component," added Martin Němec, DS Smith's subregional managing director.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.