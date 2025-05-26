Energy giant embarks on massive multibillion dollar project in remote coastal region — here's what's happening

"We had a three-, four-year head start compared to the rest of the world in implementing these projects, but today that's down to months."

In the Patagonian region of southern Chile, one of the world's largest clean energy projects is taking shape.

Backed by French energy company TotalEnergies, the proposed $16 billion investment could position the country as a major exporter of green hydrogen and ammonia, two fuels expected to play a key role in replacing dirty energy sources in hard-to-decarbonize industries.

The project, led by TotalEnergies' local subsidiary TEC H2 MAG, recently submitted an application for an environmental permit, reported Reuters. If approved, construction will begin in 2027, with operations slated to start in 2030. The scale is massive: a wind farm to power seven electrolysis plants, a desalination facility to supply water, an ammonia production plant, and new shipping infrastructure along Chile's southern coast.

The ammonia plant is expected to produce up to 10,800 metric tons per day. Because green hydrogen is difficult to store and transport, converting it into ammonia makes it easier to ship across the globe to industries like shipping, aviation, and steelmaking that are looking for fossil-free fuel options.

Chile was once considered a global front-runner in clean hydrogen thanks to its natural resources. But slow permitting processes and gaps in infrastructure have caused the country to lose momentum in the race to scale up green hydrogen.

"We had a three-, four-year head start compared to the rest of the world in implementing these projects, but today that's down to months," Mario Marchese, project director for HNH Energy, told Reuters.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

This project could be the push that Chile needs to reclaim its lead and attract more international investment. The economic case is strong. Clean energy projects like this one are proving to be not just environmentally sound but financially smart. Long-term, they're outpacing dirty fuel investments in growth and resilience, said the International Energy Agency, creating jobs, supply chains, and energy independence in the process.

For individuals looking to align their money with this shift, GreenPortfolio is a free tool that makes climate-friendly investing more accessible. It connects users with financial advisers, offers insight into fossil-free banks and credit cards, and helps build sustainable portfolios with confidence.

For investors and individuals alike, the message is clear: The clean energy transition isn't just possible — it's already happening, and it's worth betting on.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.