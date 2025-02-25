Government specialists seek to correct 'distorted' information swirling around popular home device: 'Negative perceptions remain a barrier'

The UK government has hired a unit to specifically target misinformation regarding heat pumps.

According to reports by the Guardian, experts are saying misinformation online has impeded the widespread adoption of energy-efficient heat pumps. As a result, the government has hired experts from a "nudge unit" to assist ministers in the fight against misinformation surrounding heat pumps.

The goal of the move is to debunk common misconceptions about heat pumps in an effort to encourage the transition away from conventional HVAC systems. Some of these misconceptions regarding heat pumps claim they are noisy, expensive to install, and don't function in the cold.

To address these false claims and spread accurate information, the nudge unit will work with Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) to develop a plan for the government to push back against misinformation. The government awarded the contract to BIT, which specializes in ideas to "nudge" the public into taking different actions, according to the Guardian.

"Information about heat pumps is being shared by the media and stakeholders, which may be skewed to negative, incorrect or exaggerated stories of heat pump adoption," states the contract. "Online information which is imbalanced or skewed towards incorrect and exaggerated claims could be considered an environment where misinformation is a problem."

Currently, Britain has a target of installing 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028, reported the Guardian, an initiative that is a part of its goal of reaching net zero by 2050.

Compared to traditional gas boilers, heat pumps are three to five times more efficient, per the International Energy Agency. Since heat pumps move existing heat around rather than creating new heat, they utilize less energy and therefore decrease homeowners' energy bills.

After making the switch to an energy-efficient heat pump, homeowners can expect to save $1,000 on utility bills each year.

"Heat pumps are a very efficient low-carbon system for keeping our homes warm but negative perceptions remain a barrier to their widespread adoption," the head of climate, energy, and sustainability at BIT Toby Park told the Guardian.

