Officials race to dispel mounting misinformation about devastating LA wildfires: 'There are real consequences'

In addition to the terrible blazes reported by CNN to have destroyed more than 10,000 structures across nearly 40,000 acres in less than a week, Los Angeles officials are being forced to battle waves of misinformation.

At issue is a troublesome rumor mill, made worse by bogus artificial intelligence content, that has grown in tandem with the real flames. As a result, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reactivated an online rumor response site that was also used during the disastrous hurricanes that slammed the East Coast during the autumn, according to CBS News.

What's happening?

The Palisades and Eaton wildfires are among the most destructive in California history. The wind-fed Palisades tragedy was the first blaze, starting Jan. 7. The disasters could cost insurers $30 billion, according to reports from CNN and ABC News.

Now officials are also fighting false claims on social media sites. Some are dangerous, encouraging vigilante help from the public to battle the fires. And realistic AI-generated content can cause public panic about nonexistent events. One example showed the famous Hollywood sign on fire, CBS reported.

"In the past, the idea was to be above the mis- and disinformation, to not say anything because it would give it credibility," Syracuse University Professor and disinformation detection specialist Jason Davis told CBS News. "That conversation has changed because of its prevalence and the quality that's now being generated."

Why is misinformation a problem?

Shaking public trust in official responses without reason is part of the problem. But the wrong information about safety efforts and other key actions for public welfare can prolong disasters. Davis told CBS that people are considering critical decisions about their safety, making reliable information paramount.

"Officials can't just ignore it because there are real consequences," he said. "The stakes are too high."

The falsehoods can be outright ridiculous, including one about the use of directed energy weapons to start the fires, per CBS.

What's being done about the rumors?

Social media users can stay educated about the topic at hand so they can make better-informed decisions on what's true and false. Verifying content before sharing it is equally important.

AI images and videos often have subtle flaws in background details that can give them away, CBS reported. The story added that photos or videos are often reposted with information that is simply taken out of context, confusing the news even more. Google Lens and other reverse image searching tools can also be critical in tracing images back to their sources to aid in determining whether the origin is credible.

For its part, FEMA's site addresses false rumors about land seizures and relief payments after disasters, among other important corrections.

