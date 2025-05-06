  • Business Business

Google execs celebrate after tech giant achieves company-first milestone using AI: 'Game-changer'

The team used Google's proprietary AI tools, Gemini and NotebookLM.

by Jenny Allison
The team used Google's proprietary AI tools, Gemini and NotebookLM.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Google's sustainability reporting team is using artificial intelligence to streamline information aggregation and make reporting more efficient.

Trellis recently wrote about the company's 2024 sustainability report, which was the first one to be produced and published with AI. The team used Google's proprietary AI tools, Gemini and NotebookLM, though artificial intelligence competitors offer similar capabilities. 

Luke Elder, the lead for sustainability reporting, told Trellis that the technology unlocked new efficiencies for the team, making it a total "game-changer."

The report compiles sources ranging from academic-style papers to voluntary claims, fact-checking and then combining them into an easy-to-read document. With hundreds of people contributing information to the report, using AI to sift through the text for reliable material was an enormous timesaver.

Similarly, using Gemini to translate technical documents into easier-to-read reports was massively helpful for Elder and his team.

"We will throw that into Gemini and ask it to summarize it for an annual voluntary environmental disclosure with the tone of Google's environmental reporting," Elder said. The team is able to customize the tone, grammar, punctuation, and more in order to create a consistent voice.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The report was also published in two versions, one of which comes with an AI chatbot that users can query to search for specific questions. Trellis praised this version, noting that the bot didn't hesitate to highlight sustainability benchmarks where Google is falling short of goals.

The use of AI, specifically generative AI, has been controversial among environmental advocates because of the massive amount of resources, including energy and water, it demands. But several implementations of AI, such as this one, look to provide net sustainability benefits — benefiting both the humans involved and the environment alike.

Similarly, AI has been used to develop agricultural models, wildlife conservation monitoring programs, and more.

Do you think electric vehicles are efficient enough to replace gas cars?

Totally 💯

Definitely not 🙅

They're almost there 🔋

They need a lot more work ⛽

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x