Google makes major announcement about its future operations: 'There's a huge opportunity here'

As humans continue to make technological advancements, environmental efforts should reap those benefits.

Google, the biggest technology powerhouse in the world, has announced that it is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning for positive environmental change.

Google's head of sustainability in EMEA, Adam Elman, believes these technologies can "help build a sustainable future for all."

AI is already making an impact on sustainability. Google and the Boston Consulting Group have found that global planet-warming gas pollution could be cut by up to 10% if existing AI solutions continued to be scaled up.

Elman explained, "There's a huge opportunity here in helping individuals, governments, cities and companies around the world really take action and not only reduce the impacts of climate change, but adapt to climate change."

Google isn't unfamiliar with leading the way on several climate initiatives. For over two decades, Google has made addressing the changing climate a top priority and has already made tremendous strides.

One of those strides is Google Cloud's Climate Insights tool, which is actively helping public sector agencies improve their ability to combat climate issues.

Another example of Google's activism came in 2020, when it set a goal to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy in all its data centres and corporate campuses by 2030. This initiative will result in Google's operations becoming powered exclusively by clean energy every hour of every day.

When talking about Google's history of climate activism, Elman said, "We're in our third decade of climate action. … Our programme and our plans are always evolving."

When large brands like Google invest in the environment, it is a win-win for everyone involved.

