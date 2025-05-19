Customer flabbergasted by unbelievable sighting on thrift store rack: 'I promise no one is paying'

An eagle-eyed thrifter recently had the r/ThriftGrift community on Reddit going off after sharing an image of an eye-popping price tag at Goodwill.

In the post, the shopper showed what appeared to be a white Max Mara T-shirt with a $299.99 price tag attached.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Greedwill at it again," the OP captioned the post, using the nickname many thrifters give to Goodwill when they feel the chain is charging way too much for its donated goods. "I promise no one is paying $300 for a shirt," they added.

It's unclear if the price was a mistake or part of the store's growing trend of high-value upcharges, but other users were quick to weigh in.

"If I was rich enough, and apparently dumb enough, to spend that kind of money on a piece of cotton (?), I definitely would not be shopping for it used," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "It's cheaper new on the Max Mara website. I guess it's extra for the pit stains."

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Thrifting is one of the best ways to save money on clothes and essentials, especially during a time when inflation is hitting everyone's budgets. It's also a great way to keep items out of landfills and reduce the demand for new products, a massive driver of fast-fashion and textile waste. Unfortunately, even though they aren't the norm, stories like this can discourage shoppers from exploring secondhand options.

Despite this atypical example, most secondhand stores offer affordable finds, and it's an excellent way to get amazing deals on everyday items. When you shop secondhand, you can score designer goods for less and even discover valuable treasures.

In fact, swapping just half of your purchases with secondhand finds can save you up to $100 each year.

As for the ridiculously-priced shirt, commenters in the thread were flabbergasted. "Guess they don't wanna sell that T-shirt," one user joked.

One user summed it up, saying, "I wanna know when Goodwill thought they were no longer a thrift store and became a curated boutique antique store? I swear they price things like that."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.