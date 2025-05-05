Shopper sparks firestorm after spotting thrift store price that defies logic: 'Nasty business'

"Those are like $7-9 new."

A thrift store enthusiast took to Reddit to vent about an absurdly priced shirt they found while bargain hunting.

Posting in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, they shared an H&M T-shirt they found that was priced at $26.99, which is more than three times the price of a single shirt from the brand.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Those are like $7-9 new," one commenter said.

However, the shirt illustrates a growing problem with thrift shopping: Certain stores will mark the price up to close to — or, in some cases, greater than — the regular retail price of the item if they decide it's a high-value item.

From overpriced vanities to wildly expensive dress forms to dresses that are priced higher than they were purchased for, many thrift stores are trying to cash in on big-ticket items or brands they perceive as having value. Name brands or high-quality vintage apparel often gets marked up, as stores try to turn a better profit and not get burned by losing out on a valuable item.

However, that kind of predatory pricing can impact customers who rely on thrift stores to get clothes, furniture, and other goods because they can't afford to shop retail and buy new.

Despite these issues, thrifting remains a great way to find great value on clothes and furniture. By buying secondhand, you're keeping clothes out of landfills and helping to fight against the push for fast fashion, which can reduce our carbon footprint, and keeping synthetic fibers out of the environment.

For more on incorporating thrifting into your life, check out our handy guide.

Commenters in this case shared the poster's anger with the store.

"Nasty business," one said.

"Too high as a former price tagger that would be $3.99 $4.99 at most in a thrift store," another said.

"Crazy work," a third said.

