Goodwill shopper sparks outrage with photo of bizarre sighting at local store: 'Goodwill is a funny company'

Goodwill has left some shoppers scratching their heads. One Reddit user shared their frustration in the r/Flipping subreddit after spotting an eye-popping price tag. "Goodwill is a funny company," they wrote, while sharing a photo of a Logitech Harmony Elite remote with a $224.99 price sticker.

The original poster explained that prices have gotten so high that it feels impossible to save money. Another photo showed a sticky note attached to the box stating that the remote sells for $599 on eBay and up to $940 if factory-sealed.

For many people, thrifting is about finding affordable clothes, kitchen items, or electronics that still have plenty of life left. It's a way to save money without draining your bank account. Plus, there's the thrill of discovering hidden treasures such as vintage jewelry at a steep discount or even cash tucked inside a jacket pocket.

But examples like the remote can leave new thrifters feeling discouraged. Why pay almost retail prices for secondhand goods? It's enough to make someone turn away from thrifting altogether.

These pricing oddities aren't the norm. Most stores still offer good deals. One Reddit user found a Hudson's Bay blanket at a thrift shop, and another thrifter discovered vintage jewelry in a grab bag for next to nothing. Thrifting can save shoppers money while giving products a second life.

Saving money isn't the only benefit. Shopping secondhand also helps reduce textile waste, which is a huge pollution problem. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans threw away over 11 million tons of textile waste in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available. The amount of textile waste sent to landfills has risen every year since 1960.

Even if some thrift stores overcharge, don't give up on thrifting. There are plenty of guides to help you find the best shops, so you can keep saving money and discovering cool finds that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

Other Reddit users shared similar complaints about Goodwill's pricing. But at the end of the day, these stores are meant to be places where people can shop affordably while doing a little good for the environment, too.

One commenter put it simply: "They seem to be missing the fact that 95% of people that go into Goodwill dont even have $224.99 of disposable income."

Another had much stronger words, saying: " I refuse to shop there. Their greed is absolutely disgusting."

