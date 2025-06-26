Shopper stunned after looking up true value of items purchased at thrift store: 'The first time I've ever found something so amazing'

Buying new can be a dangerous game. Products are marked up to create a profit for sellers, so consumers spend more than necessary on clothes, jewelry, household essentials, and more. Buying used, on the other hand, ensures consumers spend less and save more.

One seasoned young thrifter on Reddit was amazed after purchasing a treasure-filled jewelry grab bag. The haul was full of valuable pieces.

Attached to the post are a series of photos of gorgeous earrings, necklaces, rings, and charms. Several of the pieces look vintage, and the original poster noted that one necklace was "supposedly even vintage Christian Dior."

"The person who put this together had to have been a rookie," they said, "because overall these things could actually sell for $1000+ all together and it's the first time I've ever found something so amazing."

The grab bag may be worth a lot of money, but the Redditor bought the haul, originally marked at $70, for $55 using reward points.

Thrift store shopping is a sustainable option, both financially and environmentally, as buying used items keeps them in circulation, creating a circular economy.

When items are reused and resold, no materials are wasted, and consumers save money on everything from kitchen appliances to jewelry.

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the United States operates under a linear economy where materials are extracted from the Earth, manufactured into products, and thrown away eventually, filling landfills with excess waste. A lot of this waste, however, could be reused.

Conversely, a circular economy is a system where item parts and particles are reused and remade into new products. Additionally, items can be donated and rebought, which contributes to the ideal circular economy, according to The Social Space.

