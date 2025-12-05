Goodwill shopper stunned after peeking into store's backroom: 'A literal mountain'

Goodwill is not the only store dealing with this problem.

A shopper opened a backroom door at a Goodwill Bins store and took a photo of clothes piled far beyond the rolling carts meant to hold them. The Reddit post showed unsorted clothing crammed into bins and boxes.

The original poster wrote in the caption: "Peeked behind doors at a Goodwill bin and saw a literal mountain of unwanted clothes." They posted on r/Anticonsumption, where commenters said they see the same situation at donation centers in their cities.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What happened?

The Redditor guessed that the clothes originated from the main store and moved through the pay-by-the-pound bins without finding a buyer.

People in the thread pointed out that many donation centers deal with a similar accumulation of garments, as fast-fashion brands produce huge volumes of short-lived clothing every year.

While some shoppers enter Goodwill and walk out with surprising finds, like an authentic Hermes scarf found at the bottom of a bin or a Murano glass vase paid for just under $4, the post showed something different.

It's a reminder that the volume of cast-off clothing grows faster than people can reasonably reuse or wear out.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Why is highlighting textile waste important?

The United Nations Environment Programme stated that the fashion sector accounts for 2-8% of global heat-trapping pollution. In general, cheap garments fall apart fast, and people typically send them to donation sites once they're no longer needed.

Donation centers often take in more than they can move, so unsold pieces may end up in scrap channels or landfill piles when no one can reuse them.

Is Goodwill doing anything about this?

Goodwill runs a massive "reduce, reuse, and repurpose" network. According to Waste Today, several locations are testing new textile-recycling pilots that route unwearable clothing into salvage markets instead of waste streams.

Goodwill also promotes secondhand shopping in its public materials and points to reuse as a core part of its mission.

However, donation surges can push certain locations past what they can sort in a normal day.

The Reddit post captured a single backroom snapshot, and it doesn't provide information about practices across the broader Goodwill network.

What can I do to help reduce textile waste?

Shoppers can slow the fast-fashion cycle by choosing long-lasting clothing and repairing what they own, such as fixing snags in knitwear.

Buying secondhand pushes that even further. Thrifting offers a strong incentive, as shoppers who rely more on resale stores save an average of $1,700 per year.

Other secondhand shoppers post their Goodwill haul to inspire others to try secondhand shopping. Each example demonstrates how a shopper can save and reuse an item to keep it out of circulation and the waste stream.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.