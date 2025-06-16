Goodwill shopper sparks outrage after sharing photo of unbelievable price tag: 'It would be funny if it wasn't so shameless'

"You would think by now they would have figured out that no one's paying these prices."

A photo of a Goodwill price tag reading $1,582 for a secondhand china set is drawing attention on Reddit's "r/ThriftGrift," where users share examples of questionable thrift store pricing. "It was a large set, probably roughly 50 pieces," the original poster wrote. "The price floored me."

The post struck a nerve with other secondhand shoppers, many of whom have noticed increasingly inflated prices at major secondhand chains. They saw this price tag as an example of thrift store pricing veering into unreasonable territory.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter summed it up bluntly: "It would be funny if it wasn't so shameless and infuriating."

"You would think by now they would have figured out that no one's paying these prices," another added.

While unique or vintage dishware can sometimes carry higher prices, this instance stood out to shoppers because of where it happened: at Goodwill, a chain known for affordability. In communities where people turn to thrift stores for essential items, inflated prices can be discouraging, especially for new or budget-conscious shoppers.

However, Goodwill has been called out before for eyebrow-raising markups, from asking above-retail prices on its online auction site for a used jacket to stapling $40 labels on fast-fashion handbags.

As one user put it, "What robbery. … [Thrift] stores are going to end up going out of business if they continue to keep up this madness."

That's a real concern, because thrifting has long been one of the most reliable ways to save money while still accessing quality goods. From a $4 KitchenAid mixer to designer coats under $20, many shoppers still walk away with deals that would be impossible to find at traditional retail prices.

And the benefits go beyond savings. Shopping secondhand keeps useful items out of landfills and reduces demand for manufacturing new products, a small but meaningful action in reducing waste.

Outlier prices like this make headlines, but they're still just that — outliers. Most of the time, thrifting remains one of the easiest ways to save serious cash and uncover one-of-a-kind treasures while keeping perfectly good items in circulation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.