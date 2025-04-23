Thrift shopper stunned after finding high-end item for $4 at Goodwill: 'I'm still in shock'

A Reddit user shared a high-priced kitchen appliance they scored on the extremely cheap thanks to secondhand shopping.

The post on r/ThriftStoreHauls showed photos of the thrifted KitchenAid stand mixer, which can be found online for as much as $449.99. The caption read, "I think this is my best ever find I'm still in shock."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained, "I got her for $4 at the Goodwill bins … and yes she works."

The incredible benefits of thrift shopping are evident online. With shoppers finding designer items at a fraction of their initial cost, the incentive to shop second-hand is higher than ever.

One customer found a vintage Eddie Bauer coat that goes for $120 online for less than $5. Another person scored a Coach bag, listed elsewhere for up to $725, for only $8.

The perks of finding and buying these items don't stop with luxury aesthetics at killer prices.

Thrifting also offers a more carbon-neutral, environmentally friendly option to shopping, offsetting the impact of the fast fashion industry. By taking used items and giving them a second life, you reduce the overproduction of material goods — and thus pollution — and keep plastic, metal, or textile waste out of landfills. With huge savings, chic finds, and an environmentally conscious consumer reputation, there are no downsides.

Fellow thrift shoppers flocked to the comments on this amazing mixer thrift snag. Someone said, "I have this exact one and I paid 1000% more for it. Congrats!"

Another user said, "Four dollars?! Legendary!" The OP replied, "I think I'll be telling this story to my grandkids one day."

Another blender purchaser shared their similar luck, saying, "I found mine for $4 as well at a local thrift shop a few months back," inciting hope in other shoppers that they too may find a deal this good.

