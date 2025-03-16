Shopper exposes disturbing trend on thrift store website: 'Now they're being greedy'

"GW was supposed to be a place to find used clothing for a fraction of the original cost."

Many shoppers dream of finding valuable items at thrift stores and paying only pennies.

Sometimes, it seems like doing that is getting harder and harder, and one Redditor may have found out why. They posted photos of a jacket Goodwill put up for auction that was going for more than it originally sold for.

"I hate seeing them go after the hype beast crowd rather than people that might actually need workwear and can't afford it," the original poster wrote in their caption.

Thrifting has long been seen as a way to get decent clothes for less money. It's fun to hear stories about what people find, such as a multi-cord Ambush hoodie and designer shoes. These clothes can be helpful to people who don't have the budget to buy them new.

The University of Colorado Boulder explains that thrifting also helps keep our planet healthy. It prevents some clothing from going to landfills, which reduces the chemicals that leach into the ground. While EarthDay.org points out that it would be better if we didn't produce too many clothes in the first place, learning how to thrift well can help.

However, when corporate greed enters the picture and thrift stores try to auction items rather than sell them at a discount, some of those benefits are nullified. Rookie thrifters can get discouraged and stop trying, and people who need discounts on decent clothes have to find other ways to get the items they need. In fact, it seems to undo many reasons thrifting has been such a good thing for so long.

Many other Redditors agreed that Goodwill was in the wrong to auction the jacket instead of selling it in a store.

"GW was supposed to be a place to find used clothing for a fraction of the original cost, and now they're being greedy," one person said.

"That is crazy. It's just a [Carhartt] jacket. Nothing fancy about it," someone else added.

"Nothing really good ever makes it to my Goodwills," another Redditor lamented. "And the rest of the crap is WAY overpriced."

