Shopper perplexed by outlandish price tag on item at Goodwill: 'What is with these ... prices?'

by Demitri Fierro
Shopping can be a rewarding yet relaxing experience. However, when customers come across hiked prices, the experience can take a stressful turn. 

On Reddit, one shopper was perplexed by an outlandish price tag on an item found at a local Goodwill store, curious how the amount could be tied to a similar phenomenon happening across other discount stores.

Posted to the subreddit for thrift shopping r/ThriftGrift, the original poster shared a photo of a small pink bag and the marked-up price of $4.84 while shopping at the local thrift store.

While instances of price hikes on thrift store items have been known to occur, they are usually outliers. Thrift shopping is an excellent way to save money while also being kind to the planet. 

According to a recent report, up to 93% of American consumers have opted to shop secondhand to offset the impact of inflation. In fact, thrift shoppers can save over $1,700 per year by choosing secondhand items that have been repurposed, amounting to $140 a month that stays in your wallet. As the thrift shopping industry continues to grow, expanding to other items such as living room furniture and kitchen appliances, there are various ways to reduce expenses on daily living. 

While corporations can point to many examples of excessive thrift store prices, many people turn to thrift stores to find one-of-a-kind pieces with stories to tell. When shoppers choose to thrift shop, they are giving preowned items a new lease on life by keeping them out of landfills. 

From 2021 to 2023, the value of the global secondhand fashion industry rose from $138 to $211 billion and is expected to reach $351 billion by 2027. The online resale market has also expanded, enabling resellers to quickly scoop up the best deals at brick-and-mortar stores and put them up for sale on virtual marketplaces. 

While the landscape continues to change in the digital age, thrift shopping continues to be a sustainable alternative to traditional purchases that are used and then thrown away. Today, everyday items can be given a second, or even third, chance.

"Ridiculous, I've seen these at dollar tree," remarked one Reddit user.

"I just saw [those] last week at the goodwill near me. Same price there too," commented another user. 

Another noted: "Real talk, what is with these 'and four cents' prices?? Different poster had boots for $10.04. This is $4.84. What happened to ending on a .00 or even a .99?"

