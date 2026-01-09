Goodwill shopper sparks outrage after revealing shocking images from inside donation center: 'Absolutely obscene'

A Goodwill shopper spotted a shocking scene in one location's back room and shared snapshots on Reddit. "I've never seen it that full," the poster wrote.

What's happening?

When we donate goods, we imagine them finding a second life in a new home. However, that's not always the reality, as a former Goodwill employee previously shared.

A Reddit user may have shed more light on the matter with their pictures of a Goodwill's back room. "Sorry for bad pics just snapped quick," they explained. The images reveal bales of clothing stacked high and items tangled together in an indecipherable clump.

"That's a lot of clothes!!" one commenter aptly observed.

"This is like the scene from 'little mermaid' where the poor souls live that didn't pay their debts back to Ursula," another wrote.

Why is this important?

This Redditor was surprised by this Goodwill's back room, suggesting it may have systems in place to — for the most part — effectively keep donations in circulation. However, this would more broadly be an exception than the rule.

In fact, Environmental Protection Agency data shows that around 84% of donated clothing ends up in landfills or incinerators, according to the University of Colorado, Boulder, representing a significant waste of resources as well as contamination of soil and water supplies with toxic chemicals and microplastics.

A large volume of clothing is shipped to the Global South for disposal, where it becomes a hazard to public health and, in some cases, a direct and deadly physical threat.

Is Goodwill doing anything about this?

At least one commenter wasn't worried about the scene on display. They said they used to work for Goodwill and that this is how stores sorted clothing.

However, another ex-employee had a different take, calling the amount spent on trash disposal "absolutely obscene."

Even though Goodwill reportedly has room for improvement, the nonprofit — also known for its robust job-training programs — is undeniably making a positive difference in many communities.

In Greater Milwaukee and Chicago, for example, it kept an estimated 137 million pounds of clothing and household goods out of landfills in 2024. Goodwill Industries of Alberta in Canada estimated that 88% of donated items stay out of landfills, with 46.3 million pounds of waste diverted.

What can be done about this more broadly?

Goodwill has a handy do's and don'ts list to help ensure your donations are well-received. Before dropping items off at your local store, it recommends washing or dry-cleaning clothing and testing electronics and toys to confirm they are operational and have all of their parts.

It's true that Goodwill stores sell an abundance of goods, and sorting through them can take time. However, this is part of the appeal for many secondhand shoppers. One lucky thrifter scored a vintage Vivienne Westwood top at their Goodwill for only $6.

If you believe your items are too far gone to reliably donate, consider participating in a recycling rewards program. Trashie is one company that accepts a variety of apparel and electronics.

