Thrift shopper thrilled after discovering incredibly rare item for cheap at Goodwill: 'My unicorn find of a lifetime'

An astounding thrift-store purchase has inspired thousands of Reddit users after a thrifter showcased their glorious '90s vintage Vivienne Westwood top in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. Such a top usually retails for hundreds of dollars, but this shopper was able to snag it for just $6 at the thrift store.

"My unicorn find of a lifetime," they wrote in the caption of the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While it was easy for Redditors to become envious, they were mostly inspired to head to the thrift store and try their hand at making a rare find of their own. Luckily for thrifters, high-quality, unique, and rare finds are easier to come by than one may think. As the subreddit proves, hundreds of shoppers are finding "unicorn finds" at their local thrift shops each day, which is exceptional news for the circular economy. These thrift-store hauls underscore how simple, affordable, and fun thrift stores can be.

The rise in thrift shopping has moved beyond being just a trend. As prices for new clothes continue to soar, particularly in fast-fashion retail, partly due to tariffs brought on by the Trump administration in April, many shoppers have turned to secondhand stores to save money without compromising on style. For just a few dollars, thrifters can uncover high-quality, designer pieces that would otherwise cost hundreds and be less unique in retail stores.

Beyond the affordable prices, thrifting also supports the planet. The fashion industry is one of the world's largest polluters, responsible for roughly 10% of global carbon pollution. By buying secondhand, shoppers extend the life of garments and reduce the demand for new production, which cuts back on waste, pollution, and the energy required to manufacture and ship new clothes.

The thrifting industry also supports the circular economy, where items are reused and recirculated instead of being discarded. This reduces landfill waste, limits textile production, and helps communities keep valuable materials in circulation for longer.

Thrifters expressed their joy at the amazing find from the original poster.

"Pieces like this weren't available for retail, only used on the runway. So finding one is super rare," one commenter wrote, giving some context on the top. "Might not be everyone's taste, but for collectors, it's a great score at this price."

"My jaw just dropped," another Redditor commented.

