Stuff this bag with your old stuff and watch the rewards pile up — it's an easy way to get paid to recycle

Imagine getting paid to clean out your closet while helping the environment. Sound too good to be true? A new recycling program is making this win-win scenario a reality for eco-conscious consumers.

What is the Take Back Bag?

The Take Back Bag is a revolutionary recycling program from startup company Trashie that lets you earn money while keeping your old stuff out of landfills.

For just $20, you can order a big, brightly colored bag that unlocks $30 in rewards, effectively paying you to declutter and recycle.

Using the Take Back Bag is as easy as 1-2-3:



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

1. Order the bag for $20

2. Fill it with old clothes, shoes, and textiles

3. Send it back (shipping included) and receive $30 in "Trashie Cash" rewards

Why is the Take Back Bag important?

The Take Back Bag program tackles a massive environmental problem while putting money back in your pocket. Did you know that roughly 85% of all textiles end up in landfills every year? That's a staggering amount of waste.

By participating, you're not just decluttering — you're actively fighting atmospheric pollution. Each Take Back Bag diverts up to 15 pounds of textile waste from landfills, which is equivalent to preventing 150 pounds of carbon pollution. That's like choosing not to burn 75 pounds of coal.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Kristy Caylor, Trashie's CEO, told The Cool Down that consumers can recycle "[w]hatever really fits in the bag … ​​as long as it doesn't have extreme biohazard or soil or anything extreme that we can't recycle." That includes clothes (even with holes), footwear, towels and sheets, backpacks and purses, Halloween costumes, and more.

How the Take Back Bag helps you save money and the planet

The $30 Trashie Cash reward opens up a world of savings on various products and services. You can enjoy discounted movie nights at AMC Theatres, treat yourself to convenient and delicious HelloFresh meal kits, or step out in style with eco-friendly sneakers from Allbirds.

And those are just a few notable options. Trashie offers a wide range of rewards, making it easy to find something that fits your lifestyle and interests.

Trashie's team sorts items into over 250 categories, ensuring that about 90% of donations avoid the landfill. Approximately 70% of items are reused globally, while over 20% are recycled into new materials such as pet bedding. Even the Take Back Bags themselves are recycled.

By participating in the Take Back Bag program, you're joining a growing movement of conscious consumers who are finding creative ways to save money while helping the planet. It's a win-win solution that turns your unwanted items into rewards and keeps textiles out of our overflowing landfills.

Ready to declutter, earn rewards, and make a positive impact? Order your Take Back Bag today and start building a cleaner, more sustainable future, one bag at a time.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.