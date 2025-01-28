Tech reviewer tests innovative service to flip old electronics into exclusive rewards — here are their honest thoughts

"You might as well do it right and recycle it for some cool perks."

An often overlooked source of clutter in the modern world is old electronics. From out-of-date devices to mystery cords, tech has a tendency to pile up in drawers and closets, or worse, end up in landfills.

Tech reviewer Jason Hymanson (@im_jayhym) decided it was time to clean out his stash and partnered with Trashie for a look at its new Tech Take Back Box, giving an honest review of the process.

How does Trashie's Tech Take Back Box work?

Hymanson showed off his tech closet, which over two years has accumulated "phones, mics, chargers, cables, even broken iPhones."

He demonstrated Trashie's easy-to-use system, which has existed for clothing items. You simply buy a box from Trashie, load it up with your old tech, and then you can scan a QR code to get a free shipping label.

After you ship your box, Trashie will give you rewards to go toward gift cards to restaurants, meal delivery services, shops, movie theaters, and more fun stuff.

Data from your devices won't fall into the wrong hands, either. "Their recycling program makes sure any data still on the phones is completely destroyed," Hymanson said.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why should I use Trashie's Tech Take Back Box?

Apart from the fun rewards, sending your old electronics to Trashie helps keep them out of landfills. According to the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, people in the United States generate 46 pounds of e-waste each, adding up to 15.8 billion pounds annually, with only a 52% recycling rate. When e-waste sits in landfills, it can leach up to 1,000 chemical substances into the environment, including lead, according to the World Health Organization.

Trashie reports that each of its Tech Take Back Boxes diverts 10 pounds of e-waste from landfills. "With over 150 million phones getting trashed every year, you might as well do it right and recycle it for some cool perks," Hymanson said.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Tech Take Back Box?

Similar to Trashie, office retail giant Staples has a take-back program for electronics and other materials, making its stores an excellent place to drop off items.

Redwood Materials is another option that will help you get unwanted electronics out of your house and away from landfills.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.