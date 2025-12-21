Ex-Goodwill employee sparks outrage after sharing images from inside donation center: 'I will be going to the news soon'

"Kudos to you for speaking the truth out loud."

A former Goodwill employee is speaking out about alleged waste practices at the nonprofit thrift retailer, claiming the company throws away usable donations instead of giving them to people in need.

What happened?

A Reddit user shared their experience working at the retailer in the r/Goodwill subreddit, posting photos of overflowing donation centers and fire damage.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I will be going to the news soon about this all," the poster wrote.

The former employee alleges that blankets, linens, and unsellable clothes get thrown away at the main location rather than donated to community members. The company prohibits cameras in certain areas to prevent employees from witnessing the disposal, according to the former employee's account.

The former employee also said they received a verbal warning after giving a worn blanket to a homeless person during a winter storm — managers told them it violated company policy.

One commenter responded: "Kudos to you for speaking the truth out loud. Not many people can."

Why is textile waste concerning?

Textile waste creates serious environmental problems. Americans throw away upward of 11 million tons of textiles each year, with most ending up in landfills, where they release a polluting gas called methane as they break down.

Throwing away functional blankets and clothes means more resources are extracted to make replacements. Vulnerable community members lose access to basic necessities such as warmth in winter.

The alleged practice contradicts the circular-economy model that thrift stores support. Reusing existing items keeps them out of landfills and reduces demand for new production.

Is Goodwill doing anything about this?

Goodwill has not publicly responded to these allegations. The company states that items unsuitable for retail get recycled or sold to textile recyclers.

Different Goodwill locations operate semi-independently within regional organizations, which means policies can vary by area. Some Goodwill branches have donation programs for unsold items, partnering with shelters and community organizations.

The poster's account suggests this may be a localized problem rather than a companywide policy. Without confirmation from Goodwill leadership or independent verification, it's unclear how widespread these alleged practices might be.

What's being done about textile waste more broadly?

Several organizations redirect usable donations away from landfills. The National Council of Textile Organizations connects donation centers with recycling facilities that process fabric into insulation, cleaning cloths, and new textiles.

Some thrift stores have started partnering with homeless shelters and disaster-relief organizations. These programs send unsold seasonal items where they're needed most.

You can help reduce textile waste by researching local donation centers before dropping off items. Call ahead to ask about their redistribution policies for unsold goods.

Look for "free stores" or mutual aid networks in your community. These grassroots organizations give away clothing and household items without selling them first.

Buy secondhand when possible. Every thrifted item is one fewer new product that needs to be manufactured.

