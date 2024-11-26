Costco shopper shares picture of questionable product on store shelves: 'Way too much plastic used'

"They could have reduced their blister size by at least 50%."

A recent Costco shopper called Gillette out for not shaving down the packaging of its oversized plastic razor blades.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post, the shopper shared a picture of the packaging that sparked debate about excessive waste. The post, titled "Insane Packaging To Product Ratio," highlighted a pack of razors in an oversized plastic casing that covers way more than the product itself.

Commenters under the post were upset, calling these packaging practices wasteful and unsustainable.

"They could have reduced their blister size by at least 50% and kept the same paperboard backing size, way too much plastic used," one commenter said.

Another suggested switching to reusable safety razors as an alternative, while another noted that such packaging might mislead consumers into thinking the product offers more value.

Why is excess plastic packaging concerning?

Excess plastic packaging is concerning for a variety of reasons, and it's something that many people are starting to notice and speak up about. When products are excessively packaged, it leads to unnecessary waste that contributes to the already enormous amount of plastic pollution in our environment.

Plastic waste is a significant issue because it takes hundreds of years to break down, and much of it ends up in our oceans and rivers, harming wildlife and ecosystems.

The United Nations Environment Programme has even described the world as "choking on plastic." This also includes people. When plastic is burned, it releases toxic substances into our air, water, and soil, which can be harmful to human health. Additionally, the production of plastic packaging is a major contributor to planet-warming pollution.

Is Costco doing anything about this?

Costco has made some strides in sustainability, such as transitioning to compostable produce containers in certain regions and pledging to reduce packaging waste. However, glaring examples like the razor display suggest room for improvement.

Another factor could be theft prevention, as large, bulky packages deter shoplifting. Even so, this reasoning doesn't address the environmental toll of the excessive plastic used. Costco has yet to comment specifically on this case, leaving the impression of inconsistent sustainability priorities.

What's being done about package waste more broadly?

There are some exciting initiatives underway to tackle plastic packaging waste. For example, Best Buy and packaging giant Sealed Air are creating packaging solutions from recycled materials, which helps reduce the need for new plastics. They've developed products like Bubble Wrap made from at least 90% recycled plastic and inflatable air pillows containing at least 50% recycled plastic.

ShopRite also has partnered with TerraCycle to make recycling flexible plastic packaging easier for residents. They've set up kiosks outside various ShopRite locations to collect items like snack wrappers and chip bags, which are typically hard to recycle. This initiative aims to keep these plastics out of landfills, where they can contribute to pollution and the production of harmful gases.

By supporting these kinds of programs, we can all play a part in reducing plastic waste in our everyday purchases.

