Scientists announce game-changing new method for breaking down common form of plastic: 'It's very important'

Breaking down plastic just got a major upgrade, and it might be as simple as adding a little sunlight, air, and a bit of chemistry.

As reported by Interesting Engineering, a team of scientists at the University of New South Wales has developed a revolutionary method to break down plastics. This breakthrough could transform the way we manage plastic waste.

Polystyrene — known mostly by the brand name Styrofoam — widely used in food containers, cups, and other single-use items, has been banned in many countries due to its environmental harm. The problem is that this type of plastic does not decompose naturally, contributing to the growing global issue of plastic pollution.

Further, microplastics, tiny particles resulting from the breakdown of larger plastic items, have been found everywhere, from the ocean to our food supply, posing significant risks to both ecosystems and human health.

The new method developed by UNSW researchers offers a promising solution to this problem. By using a simple chemical compound, iron trichloride, combined with sunlight and air, the scientists can break down polystyrene and other tough plastics into reusable raw materials. This process not only reduces the volume of plastic waste but also transforms it into something that can be repurposed, potentially eliminating the need for new plastic production.

The technique is both efficient and accessible. It works at room temperature and requires only 30 minutes to break down the plastics by 90%, according to Interesting Engineering. Extending the process to three hours can elevate the reduction to 97%.

Dr. Maxime Michelas, a lead researcher from UNSW's School of Chemical Engineering, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, "I think it's very important to degrade the polymer and turn it into another feedstock we can use for other things, or just to reduce the amount of microplastics in the world."

By reducing the need for new plastic production and minimizing plastic waste, this method could lead to big savings for industries and waste management services. The research team is continuing to refine the process with the hopes of making it even more versatile and effective.

As this technology progresses, it could soon become a key tool in the fight against plastic pollution.

