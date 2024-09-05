Annoyed shopper raises concerns about common medicine packaging: 'Total waste of plastic'

The overproduction of single-use plastics is one of the most dire issues facing the planet today.

After buying an over-the-counter medication at Walgreens, one frustrated consumer took to Reddit to point out how much packaging the product wasted.

They posted a photo on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, showing how the tablets were portioned into three separate plastic bottles, which were then packaged in a box. However, they were easily able to put the full amount of the tablets into one bottle, leading them to question why so much packaging was necessary.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The fact that these pills are sold in a 3-pack of bottles which only equal to half a bottle's worth of pills is wasteful as f***," they wrote. "Especially concerning plastic."

"I bought this pack too," one commenter shared in agreement. "Total waste of plastic."

Others pointed out that the maximum number of pills per bottle is limited by prescription law; for the over-the-counter version, this particular medication is capped at 14 days, which is why the bottles each only held 14 tablets. But while that may be the reality under current laws, it's important for consumers to consider how they can advocate for less wasteful products in the future.

For example, when given the choice between cough drops sealed in a recycled plastic bag versus individually wrapped in single-use plastic within a larger plastic bag, going for the recycled option is a way to put your buying power toward more sustainable solutions.

It's particularly present in pharmaceutical manufacturing, where nearly 80% of their planet-warming emissions are generated via packaging production, according to consulting group Aclimed. When it comes to reducing these numbers, manufacturers are looking at a number of solutions, from incorporating biodegradable or recyclable materials to inventing new designs for bottles that are thinner and require less material.

And while it may not yet be feasible for medications, taking the time to research and find the plastic-free option for daily products — like switching to bar shampoo or powdered laundry detergent — is a great way to advocate for a less plastic planet.

