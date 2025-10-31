Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of massive yacht docked in US port: 'Someone with too much money'

A Redditor posted a picture of a gigantic yacht at Pier 17 in San Francisco, asking for help in identifying the owner.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While some users tried to answer the question, others made sarcastic comments, poking fun at the boat's excessive size.

Kidding aside, yachts can have a significant impact on the environment and marine life. Superyachts, in particular, produce a large amount of pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. A single yacht can create over 1,600 tons of pollution each year, which is about 100 times the carbon footprint of the average American.

Some countries are adding luxury taxes on the purchase of yachts and private jets, which are also guilty of contributing a great deal of pollution to the atmosphere. But the uber-rich who can afford luxury travel are not often deterred by having to pay extra.

The extremely wealthy, including celebrities, athletes, and executives, use modes of transportation that the average person considers excessive and is not able to access. And these methods of travel typically produce a great deal of pollution in relation to the number of people who use them.

A cruise ship, for example, produces a great deal of pollution but transports hundreds or thousands of people. A private yacht, by contrast, creates a lot of pollution but only transports a few people.

Often, the planet-damaging behaviors of the uber-rich are in direct conflict with the environmental pledges and concerns they publicly express.

The good news? Progress is being made in making yachts more environmentally friendly. From using recycled bottles in the building process to utilizing solar energy for power, industry leaders are trying to make the manufacture and use of yachts more sustainable.

Commenters highlighted the ridiculous nature of the vessel.

"Guys," one person joked, "no pictures of my boat please."

"I sense orcas in the vicinity," another wrote.

"I just docked for a couple hours while I went to pick up my food stamps and government cheese," a third user teased.

One Redditor identified the owner: "Someone with too much money."

