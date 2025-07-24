Photo of Jeff Bezos' $500 million superyacht sparks outrage: 'Disgraceful, disgustingly greedy, and vile'

"It will never be enough."

The lifestyles of the rich and famous have been gaining a lot of attention lately due to their overextravagant spending and behavior, showing how out of touch they are with the average person.

One such person is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has recently been receiving a lot of backlash for his over-the-top lifestyle choices and impacts on the environment. For example, a post on Reddit received a flurry of responses from outraged people after sharing a photo of Jeff Bezos' $500 million superyacht.

The post made a case that while Bezos is spending money like water, his company has been accused at times of not valuing or compensating its workers. Many commenters felt that Bezos should choose to pay his workers more fairly instead of spending on luxury items such as yachts.

Research suggests that Amazon warehouse employees are particularly poorly paid. A report released by the National Employment Law Project in 2023 found that Amazon warehouse workers earn, on average, 26 percent less than the average monthly earnings for all workers in the countries where Amazon operates.

This isn't the first time that Bezos has caused outrage with his extravagant lifestyle. Recently, the Amazon founder caused a big stir in Venice after hosting his three-day wedding to Lauren Sanchez in the city. The guest list included a whole host of celebrities, many of whom used private jets to fly to Italy, causing a lot of outrage among those concerned for the environment.

In addition to costing a lot of money, superyachts are also terrible for the planet. Traditional superyachts can release up to 1,500 times more pollution every year than a family car, as per the Guardian. They also cost a lot to maintain, even when they aren't running. Reducing luxury travel, such as superyachts and private jets, can help reduce harmful, planet-warming pollution and contribute to a cleaner planet.

Outraged commenters had a lot to say on the topic. "It's disgraceful, disgustingly greedy, and vile," one person wrote.

"Still don't understand why people glorify billionaires. They hoard things and money; it will never be enough," another added.

