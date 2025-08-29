Onlooker captures image of mysterious megayacht with unusual design: 'Looks like a flip-flop'

"I may have seen worse designs, but not many."

A Redditor posted a photo of a massive yacht, wondering who it belonged to, and was met with some commenters who were quite critical of the vessel.

"Looks like a flip-flop," one Redditor commented.

Considered by many as excessive displays of wealth, giant yachts are a form of luxury travel for the uber-rich that can have a significant negative impact on the environment.

One study found that one yacht can produce over 1,600 tons of pollution each year. This is about 100 times as much as the average American produces annually. Traditional yachts that run on large amounts of fuel contribute a lot of planet-warming pollution to the environment.

Many celebrities and executives who own private yachts have come under fire from environmentally conscious people and groups. The large vessels can often be visually intrusive in addition to having a negative impact on the environment.

In addition, some top company executives have been accused of greenwashing. Greenwashing occurs when companies and company leaders make their products and practices sound more environmentally friendly than they really are. Sometimes these executives make travel choices that are not in alignment with their company's projected environmental policies, such as traveling by private yacht or jet.

Some countries have added a luxury tax on private jets and luxury yachts in an attempt to deter people from using these high-pollution methods of travel. The people who use private jets and yachts travel short distances with very few passengers, so the ratio of pollution to person is very high.

Solar-powered yachts are an option that may help solve the problem. They use clean, sustainable energy. Though they may be initially more expensive — whether or not that matters to the extremely wealthy can be debated — there are long-term cost savings in not having to spend money on fuel and lower maintenance costs.

Converting yachts to renewable energy models would be an important step toward creating a more sustainable future for the planet.

Redditors commenting on the photo of the yacht were critical, with some pointing out it appears to be the former Dutch Navy frigate converted to a yacht known as "Yas."

"A rich a****** with absolutely horrible taste," one commenter thought.

"I may have seen worse designs, but not many," said another.

Others made sarcastic comments. One said, "Ah, that's where I left it."

