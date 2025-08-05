Harry Styles faces backlash over alleged actions on luxury yacht: 'Annoying and rich'

"If I had that much money, I would also be doing that."

Harry Styles is making waves on social media — but not in the way that fans might hope. Reports of an all-night yacht party have sparked a small storm of criticism.

A Reddit post shared that the pop star allegedly hosted a party aboard a pink "Cotton Candy" yacht, with music blasting until 8 a.m. The catamaran, reportedly spotted off the coast in Tuscany, disturbed residents with the noise, and Styles drew online backlash.

"Breaking news: annoying rich person is annoying and rich," said one commenter.

There's a good reason to raise concerns about the use of yachts and cruise ships. It's not just a simple noise problem; the bigger issue at play is wasteful luxury.

According to specifications from Superyacht Times, the Cotton Candy catamaran from VisionF is powered by two diesel engines with a combined output of 2,000 horsepower.

Even if the yacht was not cruising at full speed, its engines or generators would likely still be running to power the music, lights, air conditioning, and party needs.

Consumer insights company J.D. Power shared that a typical car only produces approximately 180 to 300 horsepower.

Given their fuel consumption, certain superyachts can emit harmful carbon pollution at the annual level of over a thousand or even thousands of normal cars.

One commenter stated that the use of the yacht is an "acceptable level of greed." However, there are more environmentally friendly alternatives, such as using hybrid or electric yachts and connecting to shore power while docked.

This situation also highlights a broader problem of the environmentally harmful lifestyles of some of the ultra-wealthy. This includes their indiscriminate use of private jets, investments in oil and gas industries, and cutting environmental corners in their businesses — all of which contribute significantly to harmful pollution.

Top-down change may be slow, but supporting policies that address the impacts of luxury lifestyles, joining local environmental groups, and amplifying climate conversations in everyday life are all steps in the right direction.

In the comments, some Redditors were quick to defend the pop icon. A supporter said, "If I had that much money I would also be doing that."

Still, luxury doesn't have to mean waste. As one commenter put it, "I thought yachts were bad for the environment. Now we're stanning them?"

