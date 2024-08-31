Get paid to make smarter purchases on everyday items — here's how much money you can earn

Each time you make a purchase, you'll earn "seeds" that you can redeem for awesome rewards.

Imagine if you could get paid to make sustainable purchases that are better for both you and the planet. Well, now you can, thanks to the free app Commons, which rewards you every time you buy from Earth-friendly brands.

What is Commons?

Commons, formerly known as Joro, is a California-based startup launched in 2018 that incentivizes consumers to buy from eco-conscious brands that are actively working to reduce pollution.

Since household consumption habits account for more than 60% of global air pollution, according to Commons, the company is on a mission to help consumers find what they need while minimizing environmental impact.

You can download the app from either the Apple Store or Google Play or scan the QR code on the company's website to be directed to the app. Then, simply set up an account and browse through over 500 climate-positive brands such as REI, Allbirds, Thrive Market, thredUP, Arcadia, and plenty more.

How much money can you earn with Commons?

Each time you make a purchase, you'll earn "seeds" that you can redeem for awesome rewards, such as up to $30 in cash back, $60 in donations to charities, or $90 in investments in trusted climate projects to counteract pollution. Once you've collected 500 seeds, you can unlock these exclusive rewards.

To shop on the app, you'll need to link your debit or credit card to it. Commons uses third-party service Plaid to analyze your spending and recommend eco-friendly purchases, but don't worry — the company can't directly access your bank account.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Connecting your bank info lets you track your real-time carbon impact based on your purchases and lifestyle and even receive personalized tips to reduce your impact.

How does Commons help the planet?

In addition to getting paid to shop, which is already a pretty amazing perk, you can feel good about your purchases since they contribute to a cooler, cleaner future. Voting with your dollar is one of the best ways to help the planet, and it's even better when you get rewarded by companies like Commons to buy from sustainable brands.

According to a blog post by founder and CEO Sanchali Pal, the average Commons shopper in 2022 cut their pollution by 20% and saved about $200 monthly by making more Earth-friendly purchasing decisions.

"If every American reduced their footprint at the same rate as Commons users, we'd reduce global emissions by 1 billion tons," Commons reported. "That's equivalent to taking 2 million passenger vehicles off the road for a year."

By using your purchasing power to support brands like Commons, you're not just buying an eco-friendly outfit or pair of shoes to add to your collection — you're making the planet a healthier place for everyone.

"I can't tell you how important it is to have a clear grasp on how your daily actions directly impact the world around you. I love Commons for giving me this, and for reminding me that the choices I make can create a sustainable future," one Commons user said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.