REI achieves remarkable feat with first-of-its-kind green warehouse — here's why it matters

REI Co-op's newest distribution center in Tennessee is a perfect example of what the future of eco-friendly businesses could look like.

The 400,000-square-foot facility has achieved the highest level of green building recognition — LEED v4 Platinum certification.

It's the first-of-its-kind facility in the state, and according to Environment+Energy Leader, it's the largest LEED Platinum industrial building in the Southeast.

With onsite solar panels and energy from a new solar farm in eastern Tennessee, the facility is powered by 100% renewable electricity.

The building incorporates a lot of sustainable design elements. It was built with reclaimed wood and metal taken from an old barn on the property. The skylights enable the building to reduce its energy usage, and rainwater is captured and reused, cutting down on water consumption.

There are also walking paths and outdoor spaces, which give employees the opportunity to connect with nature throughout their workdays.

REI's warehouse can also set the standard for other big corporations when it comes to creating spaces that are functional for operations while tackling atmospheric pollution. By focusing on renewable energy and smart design, REI is showing that going green can be good for business too.

As Environment+Energy Leader noted, the new building also aligns with REI's goal of reducing its greenhouse gas pollution by 50% by 2030.

The best part is that these eco-friendly innovations aren't just helping the planet — they're helping REI's bottom line, too. By reducing energy and water use, the company is saving money. By extension, this can lead to benefits for consumers. Those savings can then be passed on to customers or reinvested in more sustainable initiatives.

And this isn't the first time the outdoor retailer has been in the news for eco-friendly initiatives. Earlier this year, it announced a partnership with Intuit to build a solar farm in Tennessee. And REI's Re/Supply program allows consumers to trade in used items and keep them out of landfills.

REI's new distribution center is further proof that with a little creativity and commitment we can build a future wherein business success and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

