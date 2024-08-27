This free app gives you cash back for smarter purchases — here's how to get in on the rewards

Using your purchasing power to support eco-friendly brands is one of the most impactful ways to contribute to a healthier and cooler future.

What if you could get paid for your eco-friendly shopping decisions? It sounds like something out of a dream, but the free app Commons is making this a reality. Here's how you can get in on the rewards.

What is Commons?

The Oakland, California-based startup, established in 2018 and previously known as Joro, makes it easy for consumers to reduce the environmental impact of their purchases, tapping into a key desire spanning countries and continents.

Sorting through the noise to discover which brands are living up to their eco-friendly claims can take a lot of work. Yet Commons already has more than 500 climate-approved brands and 50,000 sustainable brands for consumers to support, so shoppers can feel confident about where they are spending their hard-earned money.

The free app takes things a glorious step further, however, offering what is essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.

For the app to work, shoppers must link a credit or debit card to it. The system is managed by third-party service Plaid — used also by Venmo and PayPal. This connection allows Commons to work its magic. While it can't access your bank account, it can provide insights into your spending and make recommendations on how to live a cleaner lifestyle.

As you make planet-friendly decisions, you earn "seeds" to cash in for rewards, including $30 in cash back, $90 invested in trusted conservation projects, or $60 in donations to nonprofits.

Why is Commons important?

Using your purchasing power to support eco-friendly brands is one of the most impactful ways to contribute to a healthier and cooler future.

According to a 2015 study cited by Commons, more than 60% of heat-trapping gases released into our atmosphere are associated with household spending. This pollution impacts the quality of our lives in myriad ways — contributing to chronic health issues such as asthma, driving up prices at the grocery store, and causing more intense and frequent extreme weather events.

Commons found that the average user reduced their pollution by 20% in 2022, saving around $200 every month as they adopted a "healthier and more balanced lifestyle," according to a blog post by founder and CEO Sanchali Seth Pal.

How can I download the free app?

Commons is available via both the Apple Store and Google Play. The startup makes it easy to download, too. If you don't want to search your store of choice manually, you can simply scan the QR code on its website to be directed to the app.

Then install it, set up your account, and begin helping the planet while earning rewards.

