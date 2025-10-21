Startup uses genius method to revive old EV batteries: 'A particularly attractive time to be investing'

The agreement could deliver hundreds of megawatt-hours of new storage capacity to the German grid.

A German clean tech startup is turning old EV batteries into a powerful new climate solution.

Battery developer Voltfang just announced a €250 million ($295 million) partnership with infrastructure investor Palladio Partners to scale up grid-connected energy storage systems made from repurposed electric vehicle batteries.

The agreement, which runs through 2029, could deliver hundreds of megawatt-hours of new storage capacity to the German grid, with the first units expected to go online early next year, according to ESS News.

Here's why this matters: Every year, millions of EV batteries reach the end of their vehicle life but still retain up to 80% of their storage capacity.

Instead of sending them to landfills — where toxic chemicals can leach into soil and groundwater — Voltfang gives these batteries a second life. By refurbishing and integrating them into large-scale energy storage systems, the company is helping stabilize Germany's power grid while dramatically cutting down on electronic waste.

Reusing these batteries also helps reduce demand for raw materials like lithium and cobalt, which are often mined under unsafe conditions and at high environmental costs. Extending battery life keeps these resources in circulation longer, lessening the need for new extraction and helping make energy storage more affordable over time.

Voltfang's systems will store excess renewable energy from wind and solar farms and release it when demand peaks — a crucial step toward building a more flexible, resilient energy network.

As Palladio Partner Oliver Sauer said in the deal announcement, "With the growing demand for electricity storage and the continued decline in technology costs, this is a particularly attractive time to be investing in the expansion of battery storage."

More energy storage means more room for renewable energy, and that benefits everyone. When renewable sources become more reliable, it encourages more people to choose cleaner options, like driving electric vehicles.

With Germany targeting 100 gigawatt-hours of energy storage capacity by 2030, Voltfang's innovation could play a key role in making the transition to clean power faster, cheaper, and far less wasteful.

